A Director at Duke Realty (DRE) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Duke Realty (DRE), Charles Eitel, sold shares of DRE for $154.3K.

Following Charles Eitel’s last DRE Sell transaction on February 19, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.2%.

Based on Duke Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $262 million and quarterly net profit of $71.82 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $241 million and had a net profit of $227 million. The company has a one-year high of $43.45 and a one-year low of $25.19. DRE’s market cap is $15.47 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 70.50.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.00, reflecting a -7.1% downside.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Industrial Properties, Medical Office Properties and Service Operations. The Industrial Properties segment offers warehousing facilities and light industrial buildings. The Service Operations segment provides real estate services such as property management, asset management, maintenance, leasing, development, general contracting and construction management to third-party property owners and joint ventures. The company was founded by John Stoddard Rosebrough, Phillip R. Duke, and John W. Wynne in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.