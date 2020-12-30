A Director at Ducommun (DCO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Ducommun (DCO), Robert Ducommun, sold shares of DCO for $55.4K.

Following Robert Ducommun’s last DCO Sell transaction on September 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 10.2%.

The company has a one-year high of $57.84 and a one-year low of $16.27. Currently, Ducommun has an average volume of 38.25K. DCO’s market cap is $624 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.40.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $56.67, reflecting a -2.7% downside.

The insider sentiment on Ducommun has been negative according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Ducommun, Inc. engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers and manufactures contoured aero structure components, assemblies and supplies composite and metal bonded structures. Its products include commercial, military fixed-wing, and military and commercial rotary-wing aircrafts. The firm’s products include human machine interface, RF products, and motors and resolvers. The company was founded by Charles Louis Ducommun in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.