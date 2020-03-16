A Director at Douglas Emmett (DEI) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Douglas Emmett (DEI), William E. Simon, bought shares of DEI for $300.9K.

Following this transaction William E. Simon’s holding in the company was increased by 28.14% to a total of $1.49 million.

Based on Douglas Emmett’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $242 million and quarterly net profit of $277 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $227 million and had a net profit of $25.53 million. The company has a one-year high of $45.59 and a one-year low of $28.19. DEI’s market cap is $6.12B and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.84.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.