A Director at Dorchester Minerals (DMLP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Dorchester Minerals (DMLP), Robert Vaughn, bought shares of DMLP for $188.8K.

Following Robert Vaughn’s last DMLP Buy transaction on December 20, 2017, the stock climbed by 2.9%. Following this transaction Robert Vaughn’s holding in the company was increased by 2.5% to a total of $7.82 million.

The company has a one-year high of $21.46 and a one-year low of $14.32. DMLP’s market cap is $511.9M and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.73. Currently, Dorchester Minerals has an average volume of 106.21K.

The insider sentiment on Dorchester Minerals has been positive according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of Royalty Properties and Net Profits Interests. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.