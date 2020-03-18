A Director at Discovery (DISCA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Discovery (DISCA), David Wargo, sold shares of DISCA for $3.85M.

In addition to David Wargo, 2 other DISCA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Discovery’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.87 billion and quarterly net profit of $472 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.81 billion and had a net profit of $270 million. The company has a one-year high of $33.66 and a one-year low of $19.29. DISCA’s market cap is $10.75B and the company has a P/E ratio of 7.53.

The insider sentiment on Discovery has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Discovery, Inc. is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks, International Networks, Education and Other, and Corporate and Inter-segment Eliminations.