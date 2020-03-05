A Director at Digimarc is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Digimarc (DMRC), Bernard Whitney, exercised options to sell 7,500 DMRC shares at $18.01 a share, for a total transaction value of $161.3K. The options were close to expired and Bernard Whitney disposed stocks.

In addition to Bernard Whitney, one other DMRC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Digimarc’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.32 million and GAAP net loss of $8.68 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.23 million and had a GAAP net loss of $8.01 million. The company has a one-year high of $66.50 and a one-year low of $17.25. Currently, Digimarc has an average volume of 100.83K.

The insider sentiment on Digimarc has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services.