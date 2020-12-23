A Director at Digimarc (DMRC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Digimarc (DMRC), Bernard Whitney, sold shares of DMRC for $260.6K.

Following Bernard Whitney’s last DMRC Sell transaction on November 20, 2020, the stock climbed by 13.3%. In addition to Bernard Whitney, 2 other DMRC executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $58.74 and a one-year low of $9.92. DMRC’s market cap is $779 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -18.50. Currently, Digimarc has an average volume of 140.28K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.33M worth of DMRC shares and purchased $17.22M worth of DMRC shares. The insider sentiment on Digimarc has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. It also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source. Its products include Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode. The company was founded on June 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.