A Director at Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Diebold Nixdorf (DBD), Gary Greenfield, bought shares of DBD for $90.25K.

This recent transaction increases Gary Greenfield’s holding in the company by 27.42% to a total of $476.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $14.66 and a one-year low of $2.80.

The insider sentiment on Diebold Nixdorf has been positive according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Gary Greenfield’s trades have generated a -38.2% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security. It operates through the following segments: Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail. The company was founded by Charles Diebold in 1859 and is headquartered in North Canton, OH.

