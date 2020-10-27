A Director at Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), William Colombo, sold shares of DKS for $12K.

In addition to William Colombo, 3 other DKS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Dick’s Sporting Goods’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.71 billion and quarterly net profit of $277 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.26 billion and had a net profit of $113 million. The company has a one-year high of $63.29 and a one-year low of $13.46. Currently, Dick’s Sporting Goods has an average volume of 495.87K.

Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.71, reflecting a -3.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Dick’s Sporting Goods has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

William Colombo’s trades have generated a 7.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

