A Director at DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY), Michael Alfano, sold shares of XRAY for $115.7K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $60.87 and a one-year low of $31.58. XRAY’s market cap is $10.19 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 125.70.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.91, reflecting a -1.4% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

DENTSPLY SIRONA, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, sales, and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the Technologies and Equipment, and Consumables segments. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment, and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers, and consumable medical device products. The Consumables segment offers preventive, restorative, instruments, endodontic, and orthodontic dental products. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in York, PA.