A Director at DaVita (DVA) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at DaVita (DVA), John Nehra, bought shares of DVA for $461.2K.

This recent transaction increases John Nehra’s holding in the company by 10.28% to a total of $5.07 million.

Based on DaVita’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.88 billion and quarterly net profit of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.84 billion and had a net profit of $274 million. The company has a one-year high of $92.67 and a one-year low of $54.09. DVA’s market cap is $10.65 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.60.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $98.80, reflecting a -17.1% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $17.6M worth of DVA shares and purchased $461.2K worth of DVA shares. The insider sentiment on DaVita has been negative according to 80 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

DaVita, Inc. engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services; and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives segment consist primarily of pharmacy services, disease management services, vascular access services, clinical research programs, physician services, direct primary care, end stage renal disease seamless care organizations, and comprehensive care. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.