A Director at Darden (DRI) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Darden (DRI), Charles Sonsteby, bought shares of DRI for $163.1K.

Following Charles Sonsteby’s last DRI Buy transaction on October 08, 2015, the stock climbed by 55.9%. This recent transaction increases Charles Sonsteby’s holding in the company by 18.93% to a total of $1.03 million.

Based on Darden’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.06 billion and quarterly net profit of $24.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.97 billion and had a net profit of $116 million. The company has a one-year high of $128.41 and a one-year low of $97.91. DRI’s market cap is $13.36B and the company has a P/E ratio of 21.70.

Six different firms, including Barclays and BTIG, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Darden has been negative according to 46 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Charles Sonsteby’s trades have generated a 10.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.