A Director at Darden (DRI) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Darden (DRI), Shan Atkins, bought shares of DRI for $75K.

Following this transaction Shan Atkins’ holding in the company was increased by 69.98% to a total of $212.7K. In addition to Shan Atkins, 11 other DRI executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Darden’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending February 29, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.35 billion and quarterly net profit of $232 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.25 billion and had a net profit of $224 million. The company has a one-year high of $128.42 and a one-year low of $26.15. DRI’s market cap is $8.25 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.30.

15 different firms, including Barclays and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 26 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.39, reflecting a -1.3% downside.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator. The LongHorn Steakhouse segment includes the results of the company-owned LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants. The Fine Dining segment comprises of the premium brands that operate within the fine-dining sub-segment of full-service dining and includes the results of its company-owned The Capital Grille and Eddie V’s restaurants. The Other Business segment aggregates the remaining brands and includes the results of its company-owned Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Seasons 52 and Bahama Breeze restaurants; and from franchises and consumer-packaged goods sales. The company was founded by William B. Darden in 1938 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.