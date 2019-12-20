A Director at Daily Journal (DJCO) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Daily Journal (DJCO), Guerin John Patrick Et Al, sold shares of DJCO for $283.4K.

Following Guerin John Patrick Et Al’s last DJCO Sell transaction on August 08, 2018, the stock climbed by 45.0%.

Based on Daily Journal’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $13 million and GAAP net loss of $12.52 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $10.11 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.33 million. The company has a one-year high of $289.40 and a one-year low of $192.83.

Daily Journal Corp. engages in the publication of newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona. It operates through the Traditional Business and Journal Technologies segments. The Traditional Business segment publishes newspapers of general circulation.