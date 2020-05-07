A Director at Cytokinetics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Cytokinetics (CYTK), Santo Costa, exercised options to sell 8,332 CYTK shares at $6.12 a share, for a total transaction value of $141.6K.

In addition to Santo Costa, one other CYTK executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $17.05 and a one-year low of $7.73. Currently, Cytokinetics has an average volume of 732.64K.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.60, reflecting a -38.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cytokinetics has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cytokinetics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS). The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

