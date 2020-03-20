A Director at Cytokinetics (CYTK) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Cytokinetics (CYTK), Patrick Gage, sold shares of CYTK for $118.6K.

This is Gage’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions. This is Gage’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TTPH back in December 2017

The company has a one-year high of $16.96 and a one-year low of $7.73. Currently, Cytokinetics has an average volume of 932.42K.

The insider sentiment on Cytokinetics has been neutral according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Patrick Gage's trades have generated a 126.5% average return based on past transactions.

Cytokinetics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS). The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.