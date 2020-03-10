A Director at Culp (CULP) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Culp (CULP), Kenneth W. McAllister, bought shares of CULP for $8,150.

This recent transaction increases Kenneth W. McAllister’s holding in the company by 3.2% to a total of $240.6K.

The company has a one-year high of $21.08 and a one-year low of $7.30. Currently, Culp has an average volume of 53.18K. CULP’s market cap is $91.69M and the company has a P/E ratio of 41.97.

Culp, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand.