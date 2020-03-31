A Director at Cubic (CUB) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cubic (CUB), Bruce Blakley, sold shares of CUB for $168.9K.

Following Bruce Blakley’s last CUB Sell transaction on February 25, 2016, the stock climbed by 7.7%. In addition to Bruce Blakley, 2 other CUB executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cubic’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $329 million and GAAP net loss of -$20,575,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $305 million and had a GAAP net loss of $6.59 million. The company has a one-year high of $75.20 and a one-year low of $30.87. Currently, Cubic has an average volume of 359.25K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.00, reflecting a -33.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.01M worth of CUB shares and purchased $252.6K worth of CUB shares. The insider sentiment on Cubic has been neutral according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cubic Corp. is a technology provider of integrated solutions. The company designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services focused in the transportation, defense C4ISR and training markets. It operates through the following segments: Cubic Transportation Systems, Cubic Mission Solutions, and Cubic Global Defense Systems. The Cubic Transportation Systems segment designs, produces, installs, and services electronics revenue collection systems for mass transit projects, including railways and buses. The Cubic Mission Solutions segment provides C4ISR capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. The Cubic Global Defense Systems segment consists of customized military range instrumentation; laser based training systems, and virtual simulation systems. The company was founded by Walter J. Zable in 1949 and headquartered in San Diego, CA.