A Director at Cubesmart (CUBE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cubesmart (CUBE), Marianne Keler, sold shares of CUBE for $314.4K.

Following Marianne Keler’s last CUBE Sell transaction on September 02, 2016, the stock climbed by 7.5%. This is Keler’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on SLMAP back in October 2016

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Cubesmart’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $164 million and quarterly net profit of $38.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $159 million and had a net profit of $49.42 million. The company has a one-year high of $36.32 and a one-year low of $19.61. CUBE’s market cap is $6.08 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 37.70.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $29.83, reflecting a 5.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Cubesmart has been negative according to 13 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Marianne Keler’s trades have generated a -13.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CubeSmart is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.