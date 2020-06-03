A Director at CryoPort (CYRX) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at CryoPort (CYRX), Richard J. Berman, bought shares of CYRX for $6,672.

Following this transaction Richard J. Berman’s holding in the company was increased by 100% to a total of $27.16K. Following Richard J. Berman’s last CYRX Buy transaction on November 21, 2019, the stock climbed by 9.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CryoPort’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $9.77 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,942,893. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.65 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.39 million. The company has a one-year high of $26.61 and a one-year low of $12.40. Currently, CryoPort has an average volume of 358.91K.

Starting in July 2019, CYRX received 27 Buy ratings in a row. Four different firms, including B.Riley FBR and Leerink Partners, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $25.50, reflecting a -4.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $195.2K worth of CYRX shares and purchased $6,672 worth of CYRX shares. The insider sentiment on CryoPort has been negative according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Richard J. Berman’s trades have generated a -25.8% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CryoPort, Inc. engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers. It offers personalized medicine, immunotherapies, cellular therapies, CAR T-cell therapies, stem cell therapies, cell lines, vaccines, diagnostic materials, semen, eggs, embryos, cord blood, bio-pharmaceuticals, infectious substances, and other commodities that require continuous exposure to certain ranges of precision-controlled temperatures. The company was founded on May 25, 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.