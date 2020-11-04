A Director at Cree (CREE) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cree (CREE), John Replogle, sold shares of CREE for $1.41M.

Following John Replogle’s last CREE Sell transaction on April 28, 2017, the stock climbed by 43.0%. This is Replogle’s first Sell trade following 5 Buy transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $77.19 and a one-year low of $27.77. Currently, Cree has an average volume of 100.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.89, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cree has been positive according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cree, Inc. is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials. The LED Products segment includes LED chips, LED components and SiC materials. The Lighting Products segment consists of LED lighting systems and bulbs for the commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Power and RF Products segment includes power devices and RF devices. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.