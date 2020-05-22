A Director at Crawford & Company A (CRD.A) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Crawford & Company A (CRD.A), Charles Ogburn, bought shares of CRD.A for $30.96K.

Following this transaction Charles Ogburn’s holding in the company was increased by 1.18% to a total of $2.59 million. Following Charles Ogburn’s last CRD.A Buy transaction on December 15, 2015, the stock climbed by 1.5%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Crawford & Company A has an average volume of 74.42K. The company has a one-year high of $11.90 and a one-year low of $5.43.

The insider sentiment on Crawford & Company A has been positive according to 49 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Charles Ogburn’s trades have generated a 26.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Crawford & Co. engages in the provision of claims management solutions to the risk management and insurance industry and self-insured entities. It operates through the following segments: Crawford Claims Solutions, Crawford TPA Solutions: Broadspire, and Crawford Specialty Solutions. The Crawford Claims Solutions segment comprises of Claims Field Operations, WeGoLook, Catastrophe Services and Marine service lines. The Crawford TPA Solutions: Broadspire segment provides third party administration for workers’ compensation, auto and liability, disability absence management, medical management, and accident and health to corporations, brokers and insurers worldwide. The Crawford Specialty Solutions segment focuses on Global Technical Services and Contractor Connection service lines. The company was founded by Jim Crawford in 1941 and is headquartered in Peachtree Corners, GA.