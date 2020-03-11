A Director at County Bancorp is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at County Bancorp (ICBK), Mark Binversie, exercised options to buy 13,090 ICBK shares at $12.68 a share, for a total transaction value of $166.1K.

Following Mark Binversie’s last ICBK Buy transaction on August 29, 2019, the stock climbed by 4.0%. This recent transaction increases Mark Binversie’s holding in the company by 4.06% to a total of $7.14 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.98 and a one-year low of $16.24. ICBK’s market cap is $141.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.02. Currently, County Bancorp has an average volume of 14.98K.

Three different firms, including Stephens and Piper Sandler, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $302.9K worth of ICBK shares and purchased $202.8K worth of ICBK shares. The insider sentiment on County Bancorp has been neutral according to 37 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.