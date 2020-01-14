A Director at CounterPath (CPAH) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at CounterPath (CPAH), Larry Timlick, sold shares of CPAH for $77.92K.

Following Larry Timlick’s last CPAH Sell transaction on September 08, 2015, the stock climbed by 2.9%.

Based on CounterPath’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.7 million and GAAP net loss of $801.2K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.44 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.06 million. The company has a one-year high of $6.00 and a one-year low of $0.83. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.4422.

CounterPath Corp. engages in the provision of desktop and mobile VoIP software products and solutions. Its product suite includes SIP-based softphones, server applications, and Fixed Mobile Convergence (FMC) solutions. The company was founded by Mark E. Bruk on October 28, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.