A Director at Coty (COTY) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Coty (COTY), Olivier Goudet, bought shares of COTY for $1.03M.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Coty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.53 billion and GAAP net loss of -$271,600,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-245,200,000 and had a GAAP net loss of $2.8 billion. The company has a one-year high of $13.42 and a one-year low of $3.02. Currently, Coty has an average volume of 13.35M.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $4.71, reflecting a -20.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Coty has been positive according to 22 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Olivier Goudet’s trades have generated a -10.9% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coty, Inc. engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances. The Luxury segment comprises of prestige fragrances, premium skincare, and premium cosmetics. The Professional Beauty segment consists hair and nail care products for salon professionals. The company was founded by Francois Coty in 1904 and is headquartered in New York, NY.