A Director at Corporate Office Properties (OFC) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Corporate Office Properties (OFC), Robert Denton, sold shares of OFC for $148.4K.

Following Robert Denton’s last OFC Sell transaction on November 08, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.6%. In addition to Robert Denton, one other OFC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Corporate Office Properties’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $158 million and quarterly net profit of $42.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $139 million and had a net profit of $16.91 million. Currently, Corporate Office Properties has an average volume of 466.61K. The company has a one-year high of $30.57 and a one-year low of $25.20.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $148.4K worth of OFC shares and purchased $66.42K worth of OFC shares. The insider sentiment on Corporate Office Properties has been positive according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.