A Director at Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cornerstone Building Brands (CNR), Gary Forbes, bought shares of CNR for $44.35K.

This recent transaction increases Gary Forbes’ holding in the company by 9.68% to a total of $531.8K. In addition to Gary Forbes, 3 other CNR executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Cornerstone Building Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.24 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $574 million and had a net profit of $27.42 million. Currently, Cornerstone Building Brands has an average volume of 560.54K. The company has a one-year high of $9.79 and a one-year low of $3.75.

The insider sentiment on Cornerstone Building Brands has been positive according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market.