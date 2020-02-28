A Director at Cormedix (CRMD) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cormedix (CRMD), Steven W. Lefkowitz, bought shares of CRMD for $20.25K.

This recent transaction increases Steven W. Lefkowitz’s holding in the company by 7.86% to a total of $478K.

Based on Cormedix’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $59.53K and GAAP net loss of $5.26 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $26.52K and had a net profit of $2.15 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.76 and a one-year low of $4.86. Currently, Cormedix has an average volume of 218.97K.

Starting in March 2019, CRMD received 11 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Cormedix has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CorMedix, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company, which seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases.