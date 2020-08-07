A Director at Coresite Realty (COR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Coresite Realty (COR), Michael R. Koehler, sold shares of COR for $1.12M.

Following Michael R. Koehler’s last COR Sell transaction on May 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 7.1%.

Based on Coresite Realty’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $151 million and quarterly net profit of $20.67 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $143 million and had a net profit of $19.54 million. The company has a one-year high of $130.56 and a one-year low of $90.07. COR’s market cap is $5.39 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 64.60.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $127.71, reflecting a -1.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Coresite Realty has been negative according to 77 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.