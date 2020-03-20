A Director at CorEnergy (CORR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at CorEnergy (CORR), Conrad Ciccotello, bought shares of CORR for $3,898.

This recent transaction increases Conrad Ciccotello’s holding in the company by 3.75% to a total of $51.23K. This is Ciccotello’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TPZ back in September 2015

The company has a one-year high of $49.75 and a one-year low of $9.25. Currently, CorEnergy has an average volume of 123.44K.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on energy infrastructure such as pipelines, storage terminals, transmission and distribution assets. The company was founded by Richard C. Green, Jr. on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.