A Director at CoreCivic (CXW) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at CoreCivic (CXW), Harley Lappin, sold shares of CXW for $63.35K.

Based on CoreCivic’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $509 million and quarterly net profit of $48.99 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $463 million and had a net profit of $40.99 million. The company has a one-year high of $24.38 and a one-year low of $14.68. Currently, CoreCivic has an average volume of 777.61K.

CoreCivic, Inc. operates as a government solutions company, which develops and manages prisons and other correctional facilities. Its services include CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Properties, and CoreCivic Community.