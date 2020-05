A Director at Corcept Therapeutics is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Corcept Therapeutics (CORT), David L. Mahoney, exercised options to buy 38,984 CORT shares at $3.47 a share, for a total transaction value of $135.3K. The options were close to expired and David L. Mahoney retained stocks.

Following David L. Mahoney’s last CORT Buy transaction on June 04, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.1%. This is Mahoney’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on ADMS back in September 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Corcept Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $93.25 million and quarterly net profit of $30.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64.83 million and had a net profit of $18.27 million. The company has a one-year high of $17.48 and a one-year low of $9.55. CORT’s market cap is $1.79 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 17.90.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol. Its products include korlym and korlym support. The company was founded by David B. Singer and Joseph K. Belanoff on May 13, 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.