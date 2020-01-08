A Director at Cooper Co (COO) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cooper Co (COO), Jody Lindell, bought shares of COO for $173.5K.

Following this transaction Jody Lindell’s holding in the company was increased by 18.61% to a total of $6.09 million. This is Lindell’s first Buy trade following 8 Sell transactions.

Based on Cooper Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $692 million and quarterly net profit of $121 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $652 million and had a net profit of $101 million. The company has a one-year high of $344.32 and a one-year low of $247.83. COO’s market cap is $15.86B and the company has a P/E ratio of 34.72.

Starting in March 2019, COO received 22 Buy ratings in a row. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy COO with a $344.00 price target. Five different firms, including Jefferies and KeyBanc, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $4.25M worth of COO shares and purchased $173.5K worth of COO shares. The insider sentiment on Cooper Co has been negative according to 55 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the following business units: Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical. The Cooper Vision business unit brings a refreshing perspective on vision care with a commitment to crafting quality lenses for contact lens wearers.