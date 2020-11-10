A Director at Container Store Group (TCS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Container Store Group (TCS), Timothy John Flynn, sold shares of TCS for $6.25M.

In addition to Timothy John Flynn, 4 other TCS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Container Store Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $248 million and quarterly net profit of $20.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $236 million and had a net profit of $3.65 million. The company has a one-year high of $11.88 and a one-year low of $1.80. TCS’s market cap is $492 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 25.60.

The insider sentiment on Container Store Group has been negative according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Container Store Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business. The Elfa segment involves in the design and manufacture of component-based shelving and drawer systems and made-to-measure sliding doors. The Container Store Group was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Coppell, TX.