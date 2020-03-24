A Director at Consolidated Water Co (CWCO) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Consolidated Water Co (CWCO), Richard Finlay, bought shares of CWCO for $76.76K.

Following this transaction Richard Finlay’s holding in the company was increased by 10.69% to a total of $813.2K.

Currently, Consolidated Water Co has an average volume of 68.74K. The company has a one-year high of $18.83 and a one-year low of $12.00. CWCO’s market cap is $206 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.40.

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment focuses on water utility for the seven mile beach and west bay areas. The Bulk segment supplies potable water to government utilities in Grand Cayman, the Bahamas, and Belize under long-term contracts. The Services segment offers desalination plant management and operating services to affiliated companies and design, construct, and sell desalination plants to third parties. The Manufacturing segment comprises of water-related products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial, municipal and industrial water production, and supply and treatment. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.