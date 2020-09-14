A Director at Conmed (CNMD) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Conmed (CNMD), Brian Concannon, sold shares of CNMD for $271.1K.

This is Concannon’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on HAE back in October 2008 In addition to Brian Concannon, one other CNMD executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $116.81 and a one-year low of $37.66. Currently, Conmed has an average volume of 309.10K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $95.67, reflecting a -9.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Conmed has been negative according to 25 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Its product lines also include orthopedic surgey and general surgery. The company was founded by Eugene R. Corasanti in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, NY.