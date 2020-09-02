A Director at Concert Pharma is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that a Director at Concert Pharma (CNCE), Peter Barton Hutt, exercised options to buy 3,539 CNCE shares at $3.79 a share, for a total transaction value of $13.41K.

This recent transaction increases Peter Barton Hutt’s holding in the company by 80% to a total of $76.6K. This is Hutt’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on MRNA back in November 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $13.09 and a one-year low of $5.36. Currently, Concert Pharma has an average volume of 74.33K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.67, reflecting a -55.7% downside. Starting in February 2020, CNCE received 11 Buy ratings in a row. Three different firms, including Jefferies and Mizuho Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Roger D. Tung and Christoph H. Westphal on April 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.