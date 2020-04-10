A Director at Conagra Brands (CAG) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at Conagra Brands (CAG), Thomas K. Brown, sold shares of CAG for $238K.

This is Brown’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TOWR back in June 2016

The company has a one-year high of $35.60 and a one-year low of $22.83. CAG’s market cap is $15.81 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.10.

Based on 11 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $33.27, reflecting a -6.8% downside.

Thomas K. Brown's trades have generated a -6.8% average return based on past transactions.

Conagra Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; Foodservice; and Pinnacle Foods. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated and Frozen segment comprises branded, temperature controlled food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment consists branded food products, in various temperature states, sold in various retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment focuses in the branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and a variety of custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The Pinnacle Foods segment involves in the commercially branded and private label food and ingredients, in various temperature states, sold in various retail and foodservice channels in the United States and Canada. The company was founded by Alva Kinney and Frank Little in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

