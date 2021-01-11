A Director at Conagra Brands (CAG) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Conagra Brands (CAG), Richard Lenny, bought shares of CAG for $336.9K.

This recent transaction increases Richard Lenny’s holding in the company by 10.38% to a total of $3.62 million. Following Richard Lenny’s last CAG Buy transaction on August 08, 2019, the stock climbed by 6.8%.

Based on Conagra Brands’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3 billion and quarterly net profit of $379 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.82 billion and had a net profit of $261 million. The company has a one-year high of $39.34 and a one-year low of $22.83. CAG’s market cap is $16.64 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 15.00.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $36.00, reflecting a -5.2% downside.

Conagra Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; Foodservice; and Pinnacle Foods. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated and Frozen segment comprises branded, temperature controlled food products sold in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment consists branded food products, in various temperature states, sold in various retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment focuses in the branded and customized food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and a variety of custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The Pinnacle Foods segment involves in the commercially branded and private label food and ingredients, in various temperature states, sold in various retail and foodservice channels in the United States and Canada. The company was founded by Alva Kinney and Frank Little in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

