A Director at Computer Task (CTG) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Computer Task (CTG), Helvey III James R, bought shares of CTG for $62.59K.

Following this transaction Helvey III James R’s holding in the company was increased by 8.31% to a total of $868.3K. In addition to Helvey III James R, one other CTG executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Computer Task has an average volume of 53.74K. The company has a one-year high of $6.48 and a one-year low of $2.86. CTG’s market cap is $94.01 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 12.10.

The insider sentiment on Computer Task has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Computer Task Group, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution. Its information technology solutions comprises of the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; the development and deployment of customized software and solutions; and the design and distribution of complex technology components. It also recruits, retains, and manages information technology and other talent for its clients. The company was founded by Randolph A. Marks and G. David Baer on March 11, 1966 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.