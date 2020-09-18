A Director at Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Commerce Bancshares (CBSH), Jonathan Kemper, sold shares of CBSH for $202.8K.

The company has a one-year high of $71.92 and a one-year low of $45.51. Currently, Commerce Bancshares has an average volume of 360.01K. CBSH’s market cap is $6.29 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.70.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Sell with an average price target of $57.00, reflecting a -2.3% downside.

Jonathan Kemper's trades have generated a -13.8% average return based on past transactions.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its provides electronic banking, deposit accounts, loans and credit lines, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 1968 and is headquartered in Nolensville, TN.