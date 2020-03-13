A Director at Columbia Property (CXP) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Columbia Property (CXP), John L. Dixon, bought shares of CXP for $68.15K.

This recent transaction increases John L. Dixon’s holding in the company by 12.54% to a total of $700.2K. In addition to John L. Dixon, 4 other CXP executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $23.13 and a one-year low of $13.57. Currently, Columbia Property has an average volume of 811.77K.

The insider sentiment on Columbia Property has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: New York; San Francisco; Atlanta; Washington, D.C.; Boston; Los Angeles; and All Other Office Markets.