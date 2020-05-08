A Director at Columbia Banking System (COLB) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Columbia Banking System (COLB), Craig Eerkes, bought shares of COLB for $22.93K.

Following this transaction Craig Eerkes’ holding in the company was increased by 7.56% to a total of $327.4K. In addition to Craig Eerkes, one other COLB executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Columbia Banking System’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $144 million and quarterly net profit of $14.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $143 million and had a net profit of $45.87 million. The company has a one-year high of $41.41 and a one-year low of $21.88. Currently, Columbia Banking System has an average volume of 423.07K.

The insider sentiment on Columbia Banking System has been positive according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.