A Director at Cognex is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Cognex (CGNX), Patrick Alias, exercised options to sell 10,000 CGNX shares at $10.52 a share, for a total transaction value of $526.3K.

In addition to Patrick Alias, 2 other CGNX executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Patrick Alias’ last CGNX Sell transaction on October 31, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.3%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $59.14 and a one-year low of $39.98. Currently, Cognex has an average volume of 940.52K. CGNX’s market cap is $9.11B and the company has a P/E ratio of 45.36.

The insider sentiment on Cognex has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver, and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.