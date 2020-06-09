A Director at Cognex is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that a Director at Cognex (CGNX), Patrick Alias, exercised options to sell 15,000 CGNX shares at $19.65 a share, for a total transaction value of $868.4K.

Following Patrick Alias’ last CGNX Sell transaction on February 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 10.1%. In addition to Patrick Alias, one other CGNX executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $64.28 and a one-year low of $35.20. CGNX’s market cap is $10.38 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 53.20. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.50.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $49.00, reflecting a 22.9% upside.

The insider sentiment on Cognex has been negative according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Patrick Alias' trades have generated a -31.5% average return based on past transactions.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver, and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.