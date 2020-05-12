A Director at Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY) is Buying Shares

Today, a Director at Codorus Valley Bancorp (CVLY), Brunner Brian, bought shares of CVLY for $127.5K.

Following this transaction Brunner Brian D’s holding in the company was increased by 31.53% to a total of $504.3K. In addition to Brunner Brian, 2 other CVLY executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Codorus Valley Bancorp’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $18.79 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,989,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $18.43 million and had a net profit of $4.09 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.61 and a one-year low of $11.81. Currently, Codorus Valley Bancorp has an average volume of 30.57K.

The insider sentiment on Codorus Valley Bancorp has been positive according to 58 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brunner Brian D’s trades have generated a -12.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Community Banking segment. The firm offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management, and real estate services through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.