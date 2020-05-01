A Director at CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM) is Selling Shares

Today, a Director at CNX Midstream Partners (CNXM), Angela Minas, sold shares of CNXM for $192.3K.

This is Minas’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on WLKP back in August 2019

Based on CNX Midstream Partners’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $80.13 million and quarterly net profit of $45.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $72.22 million and had a net profit of $35.11 million. The company has a one-year high of $16.95 and a one-year low of $5.20. CNXM’s market cap is $678 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.30.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $8.50, reflecting a -14.2% downside.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. It operates its business through the following segments: Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. The Anchor Systems segment includes four primary midstream systems such as, the McQuay System, the Majorsville System, the Mamont System and Shirley-Penns System. The Additional Systems segment includes several gathering systems primarily located in the wet gas regions of its acreage. The company was founded on May 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.