A Director at Cnb Financial (CCNE) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Cnb Financial (CCNE), Joel Peterson, bought shares of CCNE for $18.25K.

Following this transaction Joel Peterson’s holding in the company was increased by 9.6% to a total of $198.8K. In addition to Joel Peterson, 7 other CCNE executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Based on Cnb Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $35.79 million and quarterly net profit of $10.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $31.85 million and had a net profit of $8.95 million. The company has a one-year high of $33.78 and a one-year low of $15.82. Currently, Cnb Financial has an average volume of 50.78K.

The insider sentiment on Cnb Financial has been positive according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CNB Financial Corp. (Pennsylvania) is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through Reviewed and Homogeneous segments. The Reviewed Pool segment include commercial, industrial, and agricultural; and commercial mortgages. The Homogeneous segment compose of residential real estate; consumer; credit cards; and overdrafts. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Clearfield, PA.