A Director at Clarus (CLAR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Clarus (CLAR), Nicolas Sokolow, bought shares of CLAR for $137K.

This recent transaction increases Nicolas Sokolow’s holding in the company by 3.79% to a total of $5.62 million.

Based on Clarus’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $61.02 million and quarterly net profit of $12.39 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.31 million and had a net profit of $3.55 million. The company has a one-year high of $15.11 and a one-year low of $7.89. CLAR’s market cap is $306 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 16.40.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.47, reflecting a -24.8% downside.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities. The Sierra segment produces a range of bullets for both rifles and pistols that are used for precision target shooting, hunting, and military and law enforcement purposes. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.