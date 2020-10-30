A Director at Clarus (CLAR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, a Director at Clarus (CLAR), Nicolas Sokolow, bought shares of CLAR for $76.25K.

Following Nicolas Sokolow’s last CLAR Buy transaction on September 30, 2020, the stock climbed by 2.8%. Following this transaction Nicolas Sokolow’s holding in the company was increased by 2.14% to a total of $10.11 million.

The company has a one-year high of $17.75 and a one-year low of $7.88. CLAR’s market cap is $527 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 40.60. Currently, Clarus has an average volume of 283.50K.

Starting in July 2020, CLAR received 7 Buy ratings in a row. Five different firms, including William Blair and Jefferies, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock. Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.25, reflecting a 4.7% upside.

The insider sentiment on Clarus has been positive according to 17 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities. The Sierra segment produces a range of bullets for both rifles and pistols that are used for precision target shooting, hunting, and military and law enforcement purposes. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.